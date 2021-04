Café Sardine

Coffee, Donuts and Gourmet Hot Dogs on Fairmont

The intersection of St. Laurent and Fairmont is an intersection of awesome—Cafe Sardine, Boulangerie Guillame and Lawrence are all right beside each other on the east side. Further west, you'll stroll to find Fairmont Bagel and Drogheria for homemade tomato sauce.I was told to go to Sardine for coffee but I was pleasantly surprised by the quality of their donut selection. Lime donuts will forever be ingrained in my tastebud memory.If you want something more substantial while you people watch, catch up with friends, or browse via their wi-fi, they serve fancy hot dogs. The Pat Benatar has doritos and ketchup; another one called Bon Ami is a banh mi hot dog.Only in Montreal would you find this eclectic connection of coffee, donuts, and eccentric hot dogs. I love it.NOTE: Sardine is a restaurant and has a full fledged dinner menu.