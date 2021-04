Cafe Saint Henri 301 Rue Émery, Montréal, QC H2X 1J2, Canada

Grab a Quirky Cuppa I came upon this quirky cafe while trying to find a nearby brewery. Coffee doesn't often distract me when I'm in the mood for a pint, I can tell you that.



The barista (is that the right term?) on hand knew an awful lot about Joe, and convinced me to work my way through a portion of the cafe's unique menu. At 7pm. I didn't sleep the rest of my trip.