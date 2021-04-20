Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Café Replika

252 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2W 1E5, Canada
+1 514-903-4384
Turkish Café Goodness in Le Plateau Montreal Canada

More info

Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm

Turkish Café Goodness in Le Plateau

What makes Réplika stand out from the rapidly growing Montreal indie coffee-shop scene is that it offers all things Turkish.

People come here not only to gorge on Turkish goodness, but also to enjoy the plentiful sun, the ample seating space, the sincere smiles of the owners Ceren and Ozan, the expertly mismatched furniture, and the laid-back vibe—studious on a Tuesday morning or relaxed on a Saturday afternoon.

People like me go for, yes, the reasons listed above, but more specifically for the pastries. While I have yet to set food in Turkey, I am already in love with the flavors of the country, which I discovered thanks to Réplika. Simit sandwich, tahini rolls, lahmacun, poachas, böreks, and Ayran Ashi are now part of my culinary vocabulary, and I couldn't be more thankful.
By Marie-Eve Vallieres , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points