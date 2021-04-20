Café Replika
252 Rue Rachel E, Montréal, QC H2W 1E5, Canada
+1 514-903-4384
Sat, Sun 9am - 6pm
Mon - Fri 8am - 6pm
Turkish Café Goodness in Le PlateauWhat makes Réplika stand out from the rapidly growing Montreal indie coffee-shop scene is that it offers all things Turkish.
People come here not only to gorge on Turkish goodness, but also to enjoy the plentiful sun, the ample seating space, the sincere smiles of the owners Ceren and Ozan, the expertly mismatched furniture, and the laid-back vibe—studious on a Tuesday morning or relaxed on a Saturday afternoon.
People like me go for, yes, the reasons listed above, but more specifically for the pastries. While I have yet to set food in Turkey, I am already in love with the flavors of the country, which I discovered thanks to Réplika. Simit sandwich, tahini rolls, lahmacun, poachas, böreks, and Ayran Ashi are now part of my culinary vocabulary, and I couldn't be more thankful.