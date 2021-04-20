Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Café Prückel

Stubenring 24, 1010 Wien, Austria
+43 1 5126115
Vienna Vienna Austria
Viennese Traditions Vienna Austria
Vienna Vienna Austria
Viennese Traditions Vienna Austria

More info

Sun - Sat 8:30am - 10pm

Vienna

Gebackener Emmentaler (baked cheese served with berry sauce), drinking wine at a Heuriger just outside the city; sitting outside at a cafe sipping an Aperol spritz or an ice coffee (July 2010)
By Cindy Danielson

More Recommendations

Monika Kanokova
almost 7 years ago

Viennese Traditions

You've probably heard about the tradition of unfriendly waiters in Vienna. They're quite uptight but that's why we Viennese love to hang out there so much. We might say it's because of the food, the interior or the coffee they serve in many old fashioned styles - don't try to order Café Latte, you won't get one - it really is because of the unfriendly waiters.

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30