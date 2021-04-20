Café Prückel

Viennese Traditions

You've probably heard about the tradition of unfriendly waiters in Vienna. They're quite uptight but that's why we Viennese love to hang out there so much. We might say it's because of the food, the interior or the coffee they serve in many old fashioned styles - don't try to order Café Latte, you won't get one - it really is because of the unfriendly waiters.