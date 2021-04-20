Café Prückel
Stubenring 24, 1010 Wien, Austria
+43 1 5126115
More info
Sun - Sat 8:30am - 10pm
ViennaGebackener Emmentaler (baked cheese served with berry sauce), drinking wine at a Heuriger just outside the city; sitting outside at a cafe sipping an Aperol spritz or an ice coffee (July 2010)
More Recommendations
almost 7 years ago
Viennese Traditions
You've probably heard about the tradition of unfriendly waiters in Vienna. They're quite uptight but that's why we Viennese love to hang out there so much. We might say it's because of the food, the interior or the coffee they serve in many old fashioned styles - don't try to order Café Latte, you won't get one - it really is because of the unfriendly waiters.