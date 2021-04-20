Cafe Presse

Where are you going?
1117 12th Avenue
Website
| +1 206-709-7674
Sun - Sat 7am - 2am

Located near Seattle University, Café Presse is a little taste of Paris at a student-friendly budget. The welcoming, spacious café features Caffe Vita coffee and house-made pastries, French wines, a full bar, and a small but tasty menu of casual Parisian café fare, such as croque monsieur, pommes frites (shown), and charcuterie and cheese plates.

The large newsstand at Café Presse also offers a extensive selection of international magazines and newspapers. Good news for soccer fans: on weekends, Café Presse shows soccer games from America, Europe, and around the globe in the bar.
By Stephanie Perry , AFAR Local Expert

