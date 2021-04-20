Café Plenum
Sankt Hans Torv 3, 2200 København, Denmark
+45 35 37 02 77
More info
Sun 11am - 10pm
Mon - Wed 9am - 12am
Thur 9am - 1am
Fri 9am - 2am
Sat 11am - 2am
Cozy CafeSituated right on Sankt Hans Torv in southern Norrebro this little cafe has a cozy interior that embodies the warmth and charm of Danish hygge. With decent coffee, chai, tree, beer, and soy options available for those who are lactose intolerant, this cafe is a popular meeting point.
I suggest you enjoy the candles and browse their brunch menu while watching people relax in the sun on Sankt Hans Torv.