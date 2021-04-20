Cafe Pedlar
This is my go-to coffeehouse whenever I'm in Brooklyn visiting my sister and family. Large, airy, and popular with the hipster and stroller crowds, this Cobble Hill neighborhood café offers exceptional drip, French Press, and Chemex coffees, lush cappuccinos, and potent espresso shots courtesy of Stumptown Coffee (and only Stumptown since Duane Sorenson, founder of the popular Portland
, OR - based brand, is an owner). Pair your drink with about a dozen of their distinctive pastries particularly their butter, chocolate, and almond croissants as well as their freshly-baked braided pretzels coated with Vermont butter and Grey sea salt.