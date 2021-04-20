Café Patachou
225 W Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46204, USA
| +1 317-632-0765
Sat, Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 3pm
Start Your Day the Right Way at Cafe PatachouCafe Patachou has been an Indianapolis institution for more than 20 years, and for good reason. For my money, the thick cut sourdough cinnamon toast is absolute perfection. If you ask my husband, he'll tell you there is nothing better than the broken yoke sandwich with bacon. Others would surely attest that the giant omelets of the day, stuffed with whatever is fresh, are the hands down favorites. Whatever your choice, you won't go wrong with breakfast here.
The cafe's owner, Martha Hoover, has become something of a legend in town as her Indianapolis restaurant empire has expanded to multiple Patachou outposts, french cafe Petite Chou, and Neopolitan pizza eatery Napolese. Her emphasis on fresh produce, sourced locally when possible, has inspired legions of loyal customers, including myself.