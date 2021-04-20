Tacos to the Rescue at Cafe Pacifico
Bangers and mash, or fish and chips, are incredibly comforting -- especially in London
's winter months. But if you're a native Southern Californian like me, or someone who grew up with great Mexican food within a 15-taquito radius, there's nothing more comforting in persistent rain than a taco. Get your fix at Cafe Pacifico in Covent Garden. The menu is just what your homesickness needs: roasted pork belly tacos, cheese enchiladas, and steaming fajitas are served up with tasty margaritas. Fill up on chips and salsa, sing along to a wandering mariachi band, and feel at ease in the dark-wooded setting. Once that homesickness subsides, you can get back to loving London.