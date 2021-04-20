Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cafe Osage

4605 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63108, USA
Website
| +1 314-454-6868
From Warehouse to Nursery and Cafe St. Louis Missouri United States

More info

Sat, Sun 8am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 2pm

From Warehouse to Nursery and Cafe

Café Osage, in the Central West End, serves breakfast and lunch seven days in a rehabbed warehouse within the Bowood Farms Nursery. Most vegetables and herbs are grown on-site.

The building is home to both the café and a nice shop of garden-oriented items for your home or apartment. Eat inside or in the garden courtyard. Food specialties: French toast, baked eggs, biscuit and gravy, Brie BLT, turkey club with tarragon mayo, chicken pot pie. Bills are presented tucked in the pages of old children’s books, in which patrons may write their comments.
By Steve MacDonough , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points