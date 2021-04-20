Cafe Osage
4605 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63108, USA
| +1 314-454-6868
Sat, Sun 8am - 2pm
Mon - Fri 7am - 2pm
From Warehouse to Nursery and CafeCafé Osage, in the Central West End, serves breakfast and lunch seven days in a rehabbed warehouse within the Bowood Farms Nursery. Most vegetables and herbs are grown on-site.
The building is home to both the café and a nice shop of garden-oriented items for your home or apartment. Eat inside or in the garden courtyard. Food specialties: French toast, baked eggs, biscuit and gravy, Brie BLT, turkey club with tarragon mayo, chicken pot pie. Bills are presented tucked in the pages of old children’s books, in which patrons may write their comments.