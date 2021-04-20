Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Café Orloff

Donkere Gaard 8, 3511 KW Utrecht, Netherlands
Website
| +31 30 232 1679
Winter Biking in Utrecht, Netherlands Utrecht The Netherlands

More info

Sun 10am - 3am
Mon - Wed 8am - 1am
Thur 8am - 2am
Fri 8am - 3am
Sat 9am - 3am

Winter Biking in Utrecht, Netherlands

“Are you up for a little bike ride? To start the real Dutch experience?” My friend Lisa’s text reads. I see it while riding the train from Schipol Airport to Utrecht, the start of a week with two close friends. I love real travel experiences, but I had just arrived from the US. With luggage. And it was freezing outside, an unseasonably cold winter in the Netherlands. My gloves and jacket were more San Francisco “layers” – thin enough to pile on over each other and remove without bulk – but certainly not for freezing bike rides. Read more at: http://takeyourbigtrip.com/2012/03/11/winter-biking-holland-unexpected-pickup-utrecht/
By Kristin Zibell , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30