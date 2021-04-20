Cafe Organica

Organic cuisine in the heart of a mexican beach town
San Francisco is a quaint beach town about 20 minutes north of Sayulita. If you ask any locals from the Riviera Nayarit region about San Francisco
, you will be met with confusion. The locals call it San Pancho. We wanted to veer a little further north and off the beaten path. San Francisco is charming and much less travelled by foreign tourists. The locals are laid back and very friendly. We went to this little boutique hotel searching out an organic restaurant we had heard about. Unfortunately they had stopped serving breakfast, and dinner was only Thursday through Sunday. That said, the head chef and co-partner of the hotel happened to be there and we spent two hours with him. His name is Calixto and if you are in the area, you must stop by. Tell him that Derek from AFAR sent you. He is as unique as he is genuine, and he cares passionately about food, the environment and this special town. He makes everything from scratch using only the freshest organic ingredients. His menu items are mouth watering. While we didn't get to try any of the main dishes, he did serve us his own small batch tequila, handmade chocolate truffles, and coconut rose water made on the fly. The hotel would be worth staying for a night or two. There is a little shop that has great local items like honey, coconut oil, soaps made in the region, as well as apparel.