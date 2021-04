Cafe on the Green Morristown, NJ 07960, USA

Cafe on the Green As its name implies, this stylish little café is located right on the Morristown Green, the town’s historic center. At Café on the Green, they make their own gelato, while serving lighter fare to satisfy your inner Francophile. In the front section the aesthetic is part soda shop, part Parisian café, while burgundy hues give the backroom a more sensuous vibe. B.Y.O.B.