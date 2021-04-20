Café Myriade
1432 Rue Mackay, Montréal, QC H3G 2H7, Canada
| +1 514-939-1717
More info
Sat, Sun 9am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 7pm
The Starting Point of Montreal Indie CafésThe epitome of the indie coffee shop in Montreal, Myriade is a long-loved spot for hipsters, indie music connoisseurs, and lovers of good coffee.
Although the indoor place is relatively small, the outdoor deck makes up for it if you are quick enough to grab a table before it gets full. Understandably so— spending an hour or two at Myriade is pure bliss.
The café pretty much has a perfect report card, be it about the quality of the coffee (49th Parallel beans only), the fanciness of the latte art, the laid-back atmosphere, or the deliciousness of the baked goods. Croissants are the real buttery deal here.
Skip the 'bucks and the 'hortons. Support the Montreal indie coffee shop network and pay a visit to Myriade (at either location—there's another shop at 251 rue Saint-Viateur Ouest).