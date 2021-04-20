Where are you going?
Cafe Luitpold

Brienner Str. 11, 80333 München, Germany
Indulge Yourself in the "Sinful Mile" Munich Germany

Referred to as the "Sinful Mile," Cafe Luitpold is home to some of the finest (and most expensive) cakes and pastries in all of Munich, artfully prepared by chef Albert Ziegler. In Munich, they're legendary! Before you're seated, browse the extensive counter of cakes, pastries, and pralines to your heart's content, then inform the counter person of your choice, or likely choices. They will give you a number to give to your server to make sure you get the right dessert. Cafe Luitpold also serves food, but their desserts are the star of the show.

Guten Appetit!
By Laurel Robbins , AFAR Local Expert

