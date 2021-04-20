Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cafe Letterario

Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy
Coffee among the greats Ravenna Italy

Coffee among the greats

When I travel, I love to track down literary haunts or places that have a literary theme. So of coursre I was happy to come across Caffe Lettario in the "mosaic" town of Ravenna on Italy's east coast.

To me, the best thing about the caffe is that they have loads of 8x10 framed photos of the literary greats hanging all over the walls, including a few favorites - Ernest Hemingway, Oscar Wilde and Charles Bukowski.

The place also holds literary evenings but unfortunately I cannot tell you about them since I wasn't able to see any first hand.

They have coffee and some decent pastries to enjoy though.
By Michael Adubato , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points