Cafe Letterario Ravenna, Province of Ravenna, Italy

Coffee among the greats When I travel, I love to track down literary haunts or places that have a literary theme. So of coursre I was happy to come across Caffe Lettario in the "mosaic" town of Ravenna on Italy's east coast.



To me, the best thing about the caffe is that they have loads of 8x10 framed photos of the literary greats hanging all over the walls, including a few favorites - Ernest Hemingway, Oscar Wilde and Charles Bukowski.



The place also holds literary evenings but unfortunately I cannot tell you about them since I wasn't able to see any first hand.



They have coffee and some decent pastries to enjoy though.