Cafe La Organizacion
101 Armenta y López
| +52 951 516 2022
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Coffee in a Historic TheaterOaxaca's Macedonio Alcalá theater was built between 1903 and 1909. It is striking from the outside, but the interior is even more impressive, with a marble staircase and paintings on the domed ceiling and walls. The cafe on the theater premises is a franchise of La Organizacion, a Oaxacan company that serves organic, fair trade coffee from small producers.
Unlike that of the theater itself, the cafe's decor is modern, and entirely black, white and red. It is an appealing spot to pass some time, or grab a coffee on the go. The quote from Mexican writer Elena Poniatowska on the wall: "un buen cafe cambia la vida" (a good coffee changes life), comes from a 2008 article she wrote about the joys of coffee and the importance of fair practices for those who produce it.