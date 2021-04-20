Where are you going?
Cafe Kauf dich Glücklich

Oderberger Str. 44, 10435 Berlin, Germany
Website
| +49 30 48623292
Refreshing, Casual Cafe Berlin Germany

Sun 10am - 10:30pm
Mon - Thur 10am - 9:30pm
Fri, Sat 10am - 11:30pm

Refreshing, Casual Cafe

I was so glad to discover this cafe during a stroll in the trendy streets of Prenzlauer Berg, in East Berlin. Prenzlauer Berg is one of the most popular districts, and one of Berlin’s prettiest neighborhoods, known mostly for its art scene. Cafe Kauf dich Glücklich is among the popular places where locals hang out.

The cafe has a collection of vintage furniture that looks like it's been collected from the Flohmarkt, the nearby flea market.

This is a self-service cafe. No waiters. People buy their food or drink at the register and find a table to eat. It has a great indoor space and some tables outdoors for summer days. It is known for its great waffles and crepes.
By Sivan Askayo , AFAR Local Expert

