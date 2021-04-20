Cafe Jax
207 Dewey Avenue
| +1 406-297-9084
More info
Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 3pm
Restaurant and a MuseumEureka Montana is a small town 9 miles south of the Canadian border. While we weren't able to spend much time there, we did have the fortune of eating at a local favorite.
Stepping into Jax is like entering a 50's diner plopped right in the middle of a town museum. It's tables are filled with locals and its walls are covered with the pages from old Eureka newspapers. Old Lincoln High yearbooks, trophies, photographs and other quaint memorabilia decorate the rest of the restaurant and provide a sense of who and what this town used to be.
Jax serves up serious burgers and thick shakes, and we were happy we decided to pull over for a bite before entering Canada. We ate inside but they also have a cozy outdoor patio with live music some nights.