Cafe Jax

207 Dewey Avenue
| +1 406-297-9084
Restaurant and a Museum

Sun 8am - 3pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 3pm

Eureka Montana is a small town 9 miles south of the Canadian border. While we weren't able to spend much time there, we did have the fortune of eating at a local favorite.

Stepping into Jax is like entering a 50's diner plopped right in the middle of a town museum. It's tables are filled with locals and its walls are covered with the pages from old Eureka newspapers. Old Lincoln High yearbooks, trophies, photographs and other quaint memorabilia decorate the rest of the restaurant and provide a sense of who and what this town used to be.

Jax serves up serious burgers and thick shakes, and we were happy we decided to pull over for a bite before entering Canada. We ate inside but they also have a cozy outdoor patio with live music some nights.
By Kevin Favro , AFAR Contributor

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
