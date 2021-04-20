Café Itanoní
Av Belisario Domínguez 513, Reforma, 68050 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
| +52 951 205 2282
Photo by Suzanne Barbezat
Sun 7am - 2pm
Mon - Sat 7am - 4pm
Heirloom Corn EateryIts name means "flower of the corn" and this little eatery in Oaxaca's Colonia Reforma offers local snacks and dishes prepared with a few different varieties of organic heirloom corn.
Besides the ubiquitous quesadillas, tacos and memelas, Itanoni serves a few dishes that you're unlikely to find elsewhere. My favorite: the "tetela" a triangular tortilla turnover with your choice of fillings (try the mushroom, cheese and cream - delicious!), The "de ese" is an Itanoni specialty, a tortilla toasted with a whole hoja santa leaf, smeared with bean paste and rolled up. Accompany your meal with atole, a hot corn-based drink, or try the agua de limon con hierbabuena, a refreshing limeade with fresh mint.
Choose a spot in the front near the big clay comal to watch the cooks at work, or head to the back patio where you can sit and enjoy your meal surrounded by greenery.