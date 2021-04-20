Cafe Habana
17 Prince St, New York, NY 10012, USA
| +1 212-625-2001
Photo by Ruddy Harootian
Sun 9am - 10pm
Mon - Wed 9am - 11pm
Thur - Sat 9am - 12am
Cafe Habana, NYCI'm a huge fan of Cafe Habana. Anytime I'm in SoHo in NYC I try to get a little taste of their special corn...or their fabulous frozen margaritas.
I went for brunch and tried their Baja Tacos. Look at how luscious these are! It was all about this very tasty sauce that added just enough kick to make me do a double take. YUM!
Cafe Habana - 17 Prince Street New York, NY 10012
Cafe Habana: The Stuff Corn Husks are Made of
If you want Mexican corn, this is THE place to get it. I'm going to be honest, though. I thought it was a bit heavy on the mayo and overpriced for around $7 (but hey, a meal for under $10 in NYC!).
What many diners were raving about, however, was the pulled pork cubana sandwich. I didn't get it but I will next time I'm here.
There's also a take-out counter next door and outposts in Brooklyn and Malibu.
