Cafe Habana: The Stuff Corn Husks are Made of

If you want Mexican corn, this is THE place to get it. I'm going to be honest, though. I thought it was a bit heavy on the mayo and overpriced for around $7 (but hey, a meal for under $10 in NYC!).



What many diners were raving about, however, was the pulled pork cubana sandwich. I didn't get it but I will next time I'm here.



There's also a take-out counter next door and outposts in Brooklyn and Malibu.