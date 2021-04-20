Where are you going?
One of the longest-running Irani cafes in Pune, Cafe Goodluck has been serving bun maska (bread and butter) and hot chai (tea, generally milky and sweet) since at least 1935. Irani cafes have been around for more than a century; their chai differs from Indian chai in that the milk and tea are boiled separately instead of together.

Expect a line during peak hours, when nearby university students trickle in for breakfast or late dinner. Don't expect fancy food or decor, this is a diner-style cheap and classic place that has been around the block longer than most.
By Meg Alcazar , AFAR Local Expert

