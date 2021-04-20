Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cafe Ganesh

38 Trill Rd, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
Website
| +27 21 448 3435
Dining with Locals in Obz Cape Town South Africa

More info

Mon - Sat 11am - 2am

Dining with Locals in Obz

Cafe Ganesh may look plain and simple from the outside, but, like most things in in life and in travel, you should never make assumptions on appearance alone. In the heart of the artsy, bohemian suburb of Observatory (known as "Obz" to locals), this cafe features authentic homestyle cooking with menu items like chicken satay, pap and veggies, grilled springbok, and bobotie.

As you enter, the fragrant, savory smells will draw you into the back open kitchen area where you can order your drinks. In the cozy dining area at the front, you'll bump elbows with local students, artists, musicians enjoying their meals by candlelight. More seating is available upstairs. The small balcony is a great place to sit and enjoy a cold beer with new friends.

The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, and specials are often scrawled on a chalkboard out front.
By Marie Frei , AFAR Local Expert
Original aud dev 300x350 example.jpg?1480627054?ixlib=rails 0.3

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points