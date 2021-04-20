Cafe Ganesh
38 Trill Rd, Observatory, Cape Town, 7925, South Africa
| +27 21 448 3435
Mon - Sat 11am - 2am
Dining with Locals in ObzCafe Ganesh may look plain and simple from the outside, but, like most things in in life and in travel, you should never make assumptions on appearance alone. In the heart of the artsy, bohemian suburb of Observatory (known as "Obz" to locals), this cafe features authentic homestyle cooking with menu items like chicken satay, pap and veggies, grilled springbok, and bobotie.
As you enter, the fragrant, savory smells will draw you into the back open kitchen area where you can order your drinks. In the cozy dining area at the front, you'll bump elbows with local students, artists, musicians enjoying their meals by candlelight. More seating is available upstairs. The small balcony is a great place to sit and enjoy a cold beer with new friends.
The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday, and specials are often scrawled on a chalkboard out front.