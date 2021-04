Cafe Fräulein 11 Frauenstraße

Girly Cafe with Mouthwatering Cinnamon Buns Cafe Fräulein (Miss Cafe) is definitely girly, living up to its name. The small cozy cafe has two centrally located cafes, one near Viktualienmarket, the other in the basement of Karstadt, Karlsplatz.



This cozy cafe offers mouthwatering delights ranging from breakfasts served with homemade jam to fondues to cakes. Their cinnamon buns get especially great reviews.