Cafe Dufrain

707 Harbour Post Dr, Tampa, FL 33602, USA
| +1 813-275-9701
Comfort Food with a View

Mon - Sat 11:30am - 10pm

Comfort Food with a View

A light summer rain fell, as we sat in a corner booth eating a mid-afternoon snack of cheeses, jalapeño hummus, local honey, crostini, peach preserves, and pickled olives and garlic. Our attentive waiter kept our glasses of iced tea filled as we looked out over the Garrison Channel from Harbour Island taking in the impressive view of modern downtown Tampa.

Later in the day, after the quick storm passed, happy eaters would also enjoy Café DuFrain's modern American comfort food on a climate-controlled patio or sitting in the open air patio under the palms.

Much of the menu is either sustainable, organic, or locally grown. The Café prides themselves on their seasonal craft beer selection and eclectic boutique wine selection. There is also fully stocked bar where locals from Harbour Island gather to drink and chat.

The Café is dog-friendly (on the patio) and has boat access (off the Garrison Channel). Limited parking is available on the street. Structured parking is a block away, just a short and pleasant walk along the water.
By Annette Baesel , AFAR Local Expert

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
