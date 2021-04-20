Café du Marché
Rue de la Ferme
| +1 418-240-4123
Lattes + Local Delicacies = Yum in CharlevoixHave you ever seen a place that serves both as a coffeeshop, pastry shop, fine grocery AND farmer's market?
Between the local farmers proudly selling their latest arrivals, curious foodies in search of the next best delicacy and lazy Sunday coffee-goers, le Café du Marché is always buzzing - with townspeople and visitors alike.
You see, le Café du Marché, despite being quite recite, is already a local's favorite. People go there to enjoy the good food, the fresh aromas of coffee, the warm and friendly service and the savoir-faire of the region. The coffeeshop offers la crème de la crème and it's certainly part of the reason why people love it so much.
The crowd is very mixed - between local businessmen having a serious meeting to young adults basking in the sunlight and enjoying a good latte, and people who, like me, are just fascinated by the place.
Really, le Café du Marché is in the heart of the beautiful, wild Charlevoix region but it is so stylish and hip, it could as well be in East London or Stockholm. A feat that design that few other establishment in the region can boast of.