Cafe Du Globe
1a N Parade, Bath BA1 1LF, UK
| +44 1225 466437
Sun - Sat 10am - 10:30pm
Cafe Du Globe, BathThe Café du Globe is a haven of Moroccan hospitality in Bath. Just a few steps away from Bath Abbey, this is a marvellous place to dine out on authentic Moroccan cuisine. Mostafa the owner uses recipes passed down from his grandmother and the food is both hearty and divine.
There's a hidden surprise in this restaurant. Down in the basement a mini bazaar is full of delightful Moroccan crafts. On the Georgian streets of Bath this restaurant is an escape into Moroccan culture.