Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cafe Du Globe

1a N Parade, Bath BA1 1LF, UK
Website
| +44 1225 466437
Cafe Du Globe, Bath Bath United Kingdom

More info

Sun - Sat 10am - 10:30pm

Cafe Du Globe, Bath

The Café du Globe is a haven of Moroccan hospitality in Bath. Just a few steps away from Bath Abbey, this is a marvellous place to dine out on authentic Moroccan cuisine. Mostafa the owner uses recipes passed down from his grandmother and the food is both hearty and divine.
There's a hidden surprise in this restaurant. Down in the basement a mini bazaar is full of delightful Moroccan crafts. On the Georgian streets of Bath this restaurant is an escape into Moroccan culture.
By Rachael Rowe , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points