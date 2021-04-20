Cafe del Cazador
Av Francisco I. Madero 73, Centro Histórico, Centro, 06000 Ciudad de México, CDMX, Mexico
+52 55 5521 8600
Photo by Julie Schwietert Collazo
Once a Favorite Haunt of Mexico City's Literary LuminariesMexico City may not have the reputation of literary cafe culture that Paris has, but that's certainly not because it lacks cafes or writers to fill them. In fact, by the mid 18th century, Mexico City's cafe culture was flourishing, thanks to French and Italian influence.
Many of the cafes were located in hotels in and around the Centro Histórico, including the famous Café del Cazador, once located at Calle Madero 73. Today, a plaque marks the spot where writers took their coffee and held court right up until the turn of the century. One writer said about the café, "It was a nest of bohemians, a little piece of illusion, ambition, and hope."
Today, café culture is no less important, and you can find spots all over the city where writers—both established and emerging—are typing or scribbling away on the next great Mexican novel.