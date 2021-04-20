Café de las Horas
Carrer del Comte d'Almodóvar, 1, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
| +34 963 91 73 36
Sun - Thur 10am - 1:30am
Fri, Sat 10am - 2am
The baroque decor at Café de las Horas makes it a favorite among Valencianos for a cocktail (or two) before hitting clubs such as the indie Radio City or the Euro-style Giorgio et Enrico.
Quench Thirst with Fresh Juice, Aromatic Teas and Coffees
Indulge your eyes and tastebuds in this extravagantly decorated, neo-baroque café. Coffee, tea, juices, and cocktails are expertly prepared and elegantly presented. Original and classic cocktails are mixed on demand, and that potent local mixture of cava, vodka, gin and orange juice, also known as Agua de Valencia, is available by the pitcher.