Café de las Horas

Quench Thirst with Fresh Juice, Aromatic Teas and Coffees

Indulge your eyes and tastebuds in this extravagantly decorated, neo-baroque café. Coffee, tea, juices, and cocktails are expertly prepared and elegantly presented. Original and classic cocktails are mixed on demand, and that potent local mixture of cava, vodka, gin and orange juice, also known as Agua de Valencia, is available by the pitcher.









