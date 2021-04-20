Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Café de las Horas

Carrer del Comte d'Almodóvar, 1, 46003 València, Valencia, Spain
Website
| +34 963 91 73 36
Nightlife in Valencia, Spain Valencia Spain
Quench Thirst with Fresh Juice, Aromatic Teas and Coffees Valencia Spain
Nightlife in Valencia, Spain Valencia Spain
Quench Thirst with Fresh Juice, Aromatic Teas and Coffees Valencia Spain

More info

Sun - Thur 10am - 1:30am
Fri, Sat 10am - 2am

Nightlife in Valencia, Spain



The baroque decor at Café de las Horas makes it a favorite among Valencianos for a cocktail (or two) before hitting clubs such as the indie Radio City or the Euro-style Giorgio et Enrico.

Calle del Conde de Almodóvar 1, 34/963-917-336. This appeared in the March/April 2012 issue. 
By Lisa Abend , AFAR Contributor

More Recommendations

Chris Ciolli
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Quench Thirst with Fresh Juice, Aromatic Teas and Coffees

Indulge your eyes and tastebuds in this extravagantly decorated, neo-baroque café. Coffee, tea, juices, and cocktails are expertly prepared and elegantly presented. Original and classic cocktails are mixed on demand, and that potent local mixture of cava, vodka, gin and orange juice, also known as Agua de Valencia, is available by the pitcher.




More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Slow Down and Immerse Yourself in Nature on This Trip to Utah’s Capitol Reef National Park Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Adventure Responsibly and Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands National Parks Region
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30
Everlane Just Launched Its First Swimwear Line—and It Starts at $30