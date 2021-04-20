Café de la Presse
Avenue Louise 493, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium
| +32 2 644 48 03
Sat, Sun 8:30am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 8pm
Great Bagels in a Retro-Chic Brussels CafeWith its retro-chic interior and free Wi-Fi, Cafe de la Press is a favourite with the hipster crowd in Brussels. You’ll find an equal mix of lunching expats, location independent travellers, trendy young Belgians and a whole lot of iMacs.
On a sunny weekend, the sidewalk terrace is heaving, and on a chilly winter Sunday, you may have to fight for a table. It’s worth braving the crowd for the bagel sandwiches, a rare treat in Brussels. You’ll find them topped with traditional brunch favourites like bacon and eggs, or you can opt for something a bit different, like my chicken and avocado concoction. It was fabulous.
It wouldn’t be a proper Belgian cafe if they couldn’t get the coffee right – and they do. Whether you prefer the perfect, tiny, rich espresso, or a dessert-in-a-glass caramel macchiato, you can find it here.