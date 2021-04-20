Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Café de la Presse

Avenue Louise 493, 1050 Bruxelles, Belgium
Website
| +32 2 644 48 03
Great Bagels in a Retro-Chic Brussels Cafe Brussels Belgium

More info

Sat, Sun 8:30am - 8pm
Mon - Fri 7:30am - 8pm

Great Bagels in a Retro-Chic Brussels Cafe

With its retro-chic interior and free Wi-Fi, Cafe de la Press is a favourite with the hipster crowd in Brussels. You’ll find an equal mix of lunching expats, location independent travellers, trendy young Belgians and a whole lot of iMacs.

On a sunny weekend, the sidewalk terrace is heaving, and on a chilly winter Sunday, you may have to fight for a table. It’s worth braving the crowd for the bagel sandwiches, a rare treat in Brussels. You’ll find them topped with traditional brunch favourites like bacon and eggs, or you can opt for something a bit different, like my chicken and avocado concoction. It was fabulous.

It wouldn’t be a proper Belgian cafe if they couldn’t get the coffee right – and they do. Whether you prefer the perfect, tiny, rich espresso, or a dessert-in-a-glass caramel macchiato, you can find it here.
By Alison Cornford-Matheson , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points