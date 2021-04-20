Where are you going?
Café de Chinitas

7 Calle Torija
Website
| +34 915 47 15 02
My Favorite Flamenco Dancer Yet Madrid Spain

Mon - Sat 7pm - 12am

The best flamenco show of my life, without a doubt! Cafe Chinitas is a small venue with incredibly spirited and talented dancers.

Come for the first show of the evening when the musicians and dancers are fresh.

Heads Up: don’t bother with dinner, the food here is an afterthought and overpriced but the passion of the performers puts many a show to shame.

Get an aisle seat, you’ll be closest to the dancers and there will be nothing interfering with your view.

Image courtesy of Cafe Chinitas.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

