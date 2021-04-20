Café de Chinitas
7 Calle Torija
| +34 915 47 15 02
More info
Mon - Sat 7pm - 12am
My Favorite Flamenco Dancer YetThe best flamenco show of my life, without a doubt! Cafe Chinitas is a small venue with incredibly spirited and talented dancers.
Come for the first show of the evening when the musicians and dancers are fresh.
Heads Up: don’t bother with dinner, the food here is an afterthought and overpriced but the passion of the performers puts many a show to shame.
Get an aisle seat, you’ll be closest to the dancers and there will be nothing interfering with your view.
Image courtesy of Cafe Chinitas.