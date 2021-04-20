Where are you going?
CAFÉ CRAFT

24 Rue des Vinaigriers, 75010 Paris, France
| +33 1 40 35 90 77
Working and Caffeinating at Café Craft Paris France

Sat, Sun 10am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 9am - 7pm

Working and Caffeinating at Café Craft

Café Craft, on the rapidly evolving rue des Vinaigriers in the 10th arrondissement, isn't merely a coffee shop. It's a co-working hub, a space for exchange between freelancers and artists who live in the neighborhood. Founder Augustin Blanchard was inspired by the plethora of neo-coffee shops in Brooklyn which offered commodious spaces to sit back and relax or get situated with a laptop and spend the afternoon working; an unfixed office with social benefits. A long work table lined with white lamps invites locals to get productive, much in the same way a library offers quiet concentration. Blanchard has a leg up on libraries: he also delivers big on quality coffee and tasty snacks.
By Lindsey Tramuta , AFAR Contributor

