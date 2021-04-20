Café Comercial

Where are you going?
An intellectual Madrileño classic, founded in 1887 The Cafe Comercial is directly above metro Bilbao, perfectly placed on the roundabout (Glorieta) with plentiful outdoor seating for those who want to watch the world walk by.
Locals spend Sunday mornings enjoying tostadas (a fried toast, eaten at any time of the day)and a cup of steaming hot coffee.

It’s not unusual to have the upper story of the cafe packed during chess competitions with plenty of beard stroking, hemming, hawwing, and drink slurping.

In the mood for something stronger? Good news, the cafe has a full bar.
By Brandy Bell , AFAR Local Expert

