Café Cesura

1015 108th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
Website
| +1 425-954-7277
More info

Sat, Sun 7am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 7pm

Get Charged Up at Cafe Cesura

Probably the best specialty coffee shop in Bellevue, Cesura serves up heavenly Caffe Lusso Beans and a changing menu of other small-batch roasters. Free Wi-Fi, outlets to plug in your cell and laptop, truly delicious breakfast sandwiches, and smooth caffeinated delights will definitely get you—and your tech—all charged up and ready to face the day.
By Nikki Bayley , AFAR Local Expert

Bryan Kitch
AFAR Contributor
almost 7 years ago

Hip Coffeehouse in Bellevue

Café Cesura is a modern coffeehouse with a cool vibe and a commitment to its craft. It's a great place to grab a coffee—and maybe even a maple bacon waffle—in the morning to get the day started on the right foot, or to catch up on work in a relaxed atmosphere.

