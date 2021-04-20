Café Cesura 1015 108th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA

Sat, Sun 7am - 7pm Mon - Fri 6am - 7pm

Get Charged Up at Cafe Cesura Probably the best specialty coffee shop in Bellevue, Cesura serves up heavenly Caffe Lusso Beans and a changing menu of other small-batch roasters. Free Wi-Fi, outlets to plug in your cell and laptop, truly delicious breakfast sandwiches, and smooth caffeinated delights will definitely get you—and your tech—all charged up and ready to face the day.