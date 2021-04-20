Café Cesura
1015 108th Ave NE, Bellevue, WA 98004, USA
| +1 425-954-7277
Photo courtesy of Café Cesura/Facebook
Sat, Sun 7am - 7pm
Mon - Fri 6am - 7pm
Get Charged Up at Cafe CesuraProbably the best specialty coffee shop in Bellevue, Cesura serves up heavenly Caffe Lusso Beans and a changing menu of other small-batch roasters. Free Wi-Fi, outlets to plug in your cell and laptop, truly delicious breakfast sandwiches, and smooth caffeinated delights will definitely get you—and your tech—all charged up and ready to face the day.
Hip Coffeehouse in Bellevue
Café Cesura is a modern coffeehouse with a cool vibe and a commitment to its craft. It's a great place to grab a coffee—and maybe even a maple bacon waffle—in the morning to get the day started on the right foot, or to catch up on work in a relaxed atmosphere.