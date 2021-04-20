Café Canon des Gobelins
25 Avenue des Gobelins
+33 1 43 36 58 34
Sun - Sat 7am - 1am
Iconic French Petit-Dej in ParisExit greasy meats, messy eggs and milky tea. In France, breakfast is not the most important or most filling meal of the day, but rather the most relaxed, leisurely one.
Picture this: a freshly-baked, buttery croissant with home-made apricot jam, fluffy baguette, and a strong, crisp espresso. All of which, of course, on a cute French table (read: teeny tiny) that overlooks the busy Boulevard du Port-Royal on the left bank of Paris. Sounds fabulous, right?
I stumbled upon the Café Canon des Gobelins a few months ago by pure luck, and it remains one of my favorite Paris foodie experiences. The café and its customers are both typical Paris, and a true wonder to discover, if only for the people-watching (i.e. the elder man blabbering about the news with the waiter, the morning-after lovers enjoying a romantic coffee together, and us, the awed travelers.
The café's name is named after the Gobelin family who used to manufacture dyes in the area back in the 15th century, until their business was acquired by Louis XIV in 1662, and was promoted to official royal suppliers. It later on became a upholstery manufacturer, which still exists today on, you've guessed it, nearby Rue des Gobelins.