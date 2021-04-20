Cafe Bonaparte 1522 Wisconsin Ave NW, Washington, DC 20007, USA

Crepes at Café Bonaparte I'm meeting my friend for brunch at Café Bonaparte. I stroll up to the northern side of Georgetown—the part that feels more like a quaint neighborhood than the frenzied, tourist area near M Street. The space is long and narrow, simply decorated with warm, caramel-colored walls bathed in natural light and a pressed-tin ceiling. The café is filled with friends catching up over tasty French crepes. This is one of those rare places where lingering is encouraged—a Parisian concept that can be lost on Washingtonians.



My friend and I wait 15 minutes for a seat, but are rewarded with a table by the enormous front window, where we can observe the street activity on Wisconsin Avenue. I am intrigued by the Mona Lisa special, described as a "crispy baked crepe filled with poached egg, mushrooms and Provolone cheese." When I receive my dish, I'm delighted by the presentation of a baked crepe shaped as a delicate bowl to house the rest of my meal. Everything is perfectly balanced in flavor and texture: a mellow egg complemented by earthy, meaty mushrooms and lightly salty cheese; a crispy shell plays the counterpart to its creamy, luscious contents.



We're ready for more. My friend orders his variation of the Josephine, a Nutella and banana crepe with the addition of strawberries. We enjoy the sinful dessert with fresh coffee and conversation. No rush.