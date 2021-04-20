Where are you going?
Cafe Belong

550 Bayview Ave, Toronto, ON M4W 3X8, Canada
Website
| +1 416-901-8234
Best Breakfast Sandwich in Toronto: Cafe Belong Toronto Canada

More info

Sun 10:30am - 3pm
Mon, Tue 11:30am - 3pm
Wed - Fri 11:30am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 10pm

Best Breakfast Sandwich in Toronto: Cafe Belong

If you ever go to the Evergreen Brickworks, make sure you stop by for a breakfast sandwich at Cafe Belong.

You'll get a fresh buttermilk biscuit, eggs and herbs. It's fresh, it's flavourful and you can eat it right by a pond in one of the best spots in the city.

That said, if you want a full-on brunch or dinner, Cafe Belong has a wonderful patio on site.
By Natalie Taylor , AFAR Local Expert

