Cafe Belong
550 Bayview Ave, Toronto, ON M4W 3X8, Canada
| +1 416-901-8234
Sun 10:30am - 3pm
Mon, Tue 11:30am - 3pm
Wed - Fri 11:30am - 9pm
Sat 10am - 10pm
Best Breakfast Sandwich in Toronto: Cafe BelongIf you ever go to the Evergreen Brickworks, make sure you stop by for a breakfast sandwich at Cafe Belong.
You'll get a fresh buttermilk biscuit, eggs and herbs. It's fresh, it's flavourful and you can eat it right by a pond in one of the best spots in the city.
That said, if you want a full-on brunch or dinner, Cafe Belong has a wonderful patio on site.