Cafe-Bar De Todos Los Santos

Calle de Tinoco y Palacios 414, RUTA INDEPENDENCIA, Centro, 68000 Oaxaca, Oax., Mexico
Website
| +52 951 501 1827
Mezcal, Chocolate and More Oaxaca Mexico

More info

Mon - Sat 5pm - 10:30pm

Mezcal, Chocolate and More

This little cafe-bar caught my eye because the sign outside says "Chocolateria - Mezcaleria". Chocolate and mezcal is a winning combination in my book, but their menu goes well beyond that. We tried a few types of tapas, a pasta dish and a salad. All were excellent, but the pesto and black olive pasta was worth going back for. They serve good coffee, have a large selection of mezcals as well as hot chocolate and a variety of desserts.

There are two cozy seating spaces within the cafe, but depending on the weather, you might prefer to sit out on the terrace at the Hotel Casa del Sotano which is just next door. De Todos Los Santos is a very pleasant place to pass an evening.
By Suzanne Barbezat , AFAR Local Expert
Original resort at pedregal.jpg?1484241854?ixlib=rails 0.3

