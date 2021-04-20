Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Café Bacchus

27 Dronningens gate
Website
| +47 22 33 34 30
Wine and Cakes for All! Oslo Norway

More info

Mon, Tue 11:30am - 10pm
Wed - Sat 11:30am - 11pm

Wine and Cakes for All!

"Everyone should afford to eat well and drink fine wine", is Café Bacchus' motto. Sounds good, right? That's just what it is, too!

Bacchus serves well made food and local beer and wine. Probably most famous for their cakes, the Kahlua Cake is a staple that punters keep coming back for.

Located on Kirkeristen behind Oslo Domkirke, you can't get much more central than that. A stone's throw away from shopping high street Karl Johan and Oslo Central Station, Café Bacchus caters to all kinds of customers in its cosy and intimate surroundings.



By Alexandra Redisch , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points