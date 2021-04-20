Café Bacchus
27 Dronningens gate
| +47 22 33 34 30
Photo courtesy of Joakim Bratlie
Mon, Tue 11:30am - 10pm
Wed - Sat 11:30am - 11pm
Wine and Cakes for All!"Everyone should afford to eat well and drink fine wine", is Café Bacchus' motto. Sounds good, right? That's just what it is, too!
Bacchus serves well made food and local beer and wine. Probably most famous for their cakes, the Kahlua Cake is a staple that punters keep coming back for.
Located on Kirkeristen behind Oslo Domkirke, you can't get much more central than that. A stone's throw away from shopping high street Karl Johan and Oslo Central Station, Café Bacchus caters to all kinds of customers in its cosy and intimate surroundings.