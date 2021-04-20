Café Arzmiller 2 Salvatorplatz

A Classic Coffeehouse in the Heart of Munich In a quiet hof (courtyard), just steps away from all the hustle and bustle near Odeonsplatz, to the right of Theatinerkirche, you will find the tranquil Café Arzmiller.



In the style of classic coffeehouses, it offers a sophisticated ambience both inside and out. The large, sunny terrace is definitely a highlight of the cafe and a great place to enjoy breakfast or one of the cafe's fine pastries, cakes, or strudels, which they're famous for. A light lunch is also served. But besides the strudel, the ice cream is another highlight, especially the ice cream sundaes!