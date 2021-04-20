Delicious Organic Food And Coffee With A Water View
The little cafe Aquatica has been a long standing favorite spot of mine along the Sonoma County coast in the small town of Jenner. Be prepared with cash as this establishment takes no cards or checks. Everything from the coffee, Cuban lattes, baked goods, hot soups, and organic local sandwiches are a favorite treat on a visit to the beach, or after a long Kayak run down the Russian River. The cafe has indoor and outside seating along the river with views of the Goat Rock coastal beach. Some days there is even live music to be enjoyed on their outside stage.