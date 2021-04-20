Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cafe Aquatica

10439 Highway 1
Website
| +1 707-865-2251
Delicious Organic Food And Coffee With A Water View Jenner California United States

More info

Sun - Sat 8am - 6pm

Delicious Organic Food And Coffee With A Water View

The little cafe Aquatica has been a long standing favorite spot of mine along the Sonoma County coast in the small town of Jenner. Be prepared with cash as this establishment takes no cards or checks. Everything from the coffee, Cuban lattes, baked goods, hot soups, and organic local sandwiches are a favorite treat on a visit to the beach, or after a long Kayak run down the Russian River. The cafe has indoor and outside seating along the river with views of the Goat Rock coastal beach. Some days there is even live music to be enjoyed on their outside stage.
By Vanessa Petersen , AFAR Local Expert

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points