Cafe 976 976 Felspar St

Paddle for the Patio After a short morning of surfing at Tourmaline Park, a healthy appetite for something healthy found me on the patio at 976. This little bistro in Pacific Beach has all the trapping of a SoCal dining experience. The quiet neighborhood this bungalow restaurant occupies, delivers the chill ambience one needs after a workout on the waves. Then there's the food.

The fare is fresh, organic and sustainable. The menu offers lots of options to mix and match soups and sandwiches, wraps and salads, all designed to make your taste buds sing. Plenty of veggie offerings keep the meatless crowd covered. There's a sweet mix of coffees, teas and smoothies to accompany on your sun-soaked patio experience. Then there are the bowls, a tasty tribute to the complete meal in a compact package. Lingering over ice tea or a chilled espresso will easily revive the spirit for a trip back to the surf for a second shift.