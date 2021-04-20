Café 21
802 Fifth Ave, San Diego, CA 92101, USA
| +1 619-795-0721
Sun - Thur 8am - 10pm
Fri, Sat 8am - 11pm
Fresh, Organic, and Locally Grown in San DiegoCafe 21 has a delicious, fresh menu using all local and mostly organic produce from Southern California farms. Even better, they have a happy hour from 3:00-6:00 p.m. everyday that features 21 different tapas plates for $4 each.
The salads are huge. Pictured here is the baked pear organic greens salad—just order one and share with the table. Many dishes are created so that you can order a few and then share them around the table. Try out one of their fresh cocktails, the lemon-basil is my favorite.
Cafe 21 is in the heart of the Gaslamp, so you can walk around and check out the shops after your meal. I enjoy coming here and sitting out on the patio for some great people-watching.