Caerleon
Caerleon, Newport, UK
The Roman ruins in CaerleonThe remains of some 75 amphitheaters have been located in widely scattered areas of the Roman Empire.
The amphitheater in Caerleon is the best preserved example in Britain.
Known probably since the Middle Ages as King Arthur's Round Table, until 1926 it was a circular earthwork enclosing a deep hollow.
The first excavations were carried out by locals who dug trenches into the structure to recover stone for building purposes. The huge volume of Roman stone used in buildings in the village is evidence of such quarrying. Recycling started centuries ago.
Nowadays it is sometimes used for open air events and re-enactments. Entry is free (except for special events) and there is free parking right next to it.
Again, traveling off season means nobody is around. The downside is the rain and the mud. The ground was soaked and really muddy during our visit. Not a big deal for us, just something to keep in mind and pack good gear.
Roman barrack buildings
The remains on view at Caerleon provide the visitor with a vivid picture of life in second-century Roman Britain. Caerleon has the finest remains of Roman barrack buildings in Europe.
This block housed a century - 80 men. The larger rooms in the foreground were for the centurion. Legionaries shared quarters - eight men to a room.
There is no admission fee, simply walk around them at your heart's content. We were lucky to have a partially dry day but mud was everywhere. However, that did not stop us from exploring this amazing historic site.
National Roman Legion Museum
The National Roman Legion Museum houses a superb display of artifacts found in the region, as well as having demonstration rooms and the reconstruction of legionaries' quarters. Like other National Museums and Galleries of Wales, entry is free.
Fun for kids is to put on the Roman armors in from of the reconstructed legionaries' quarters. They have a few of them in different sizes so big as well as little kids can do it. Of course adults can do it too. :)
Another thing I love about the museum is that the shop offers a good selection of books for kids that introduce them to the ancient world.
