Where are you going?
Or, let us surprise youSpin the Globe ®
 

Cadushy Distillery

15A, Kaya Soeur Bartola, Kralendijk, Caribbean Netherlands
Website
| +599 717 5134
Drink Cactus Liqueur at Bonaire’s Only On-Island Distillery Kralendijk Caribbean Netherlands

More info

Mon - Fri 8am - 5pm

Drink Cactus Liqueur at Bonaire’s Only On-Island Distillery

A delicious and magical discovery was made on Bonaire by the islanders: the peeled flesh of the kadushi, or candle, cactus can be distilled into alcohol (and made into teas, both the tasty and the medicinal versions). Bonaire’s Cadushy Distillery makes a tasty lime-green liqueur from the cactus, one that can be used as an ingredient in cocktails. The Distillery has also developed other products made on site: Captain Don’s Whiskey (smoked with Cuban tobacco), Rom Rincon Rum, and other liqueurs that celebrate the other nearby islands of Aruba, Curacao, and Saba. The distillery offers a short and informal tour, as well as a generous sampling of the wares. You'll want to leave room in your checked luggage for a bottle or two.
By Ashley Castle Pittman , AFAR Ambassador

More From AFAR

How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
How Can I Get a Vaccine Passport?
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Slow Down on This Trip to One of Utah’s Most Scenic Regions
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
Get Off-The-Beaten Trail in Utah’s Arches and Canyonlands
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points
The Marriott Bonvoy Boundless Raises Its Bonus to 100,000 Points