Drink Cactus Liqueur at Bonaire’s Only On-Island Distillery
A delicious and magical discovery was made on Bonaire by the islanders: the peeled flesh of the kadushi, or candle, cactus can be distilled into alcohol (and made into teas, both the tasty and the medicinal versions). Bonaire’s Cadushy Distillery makes a tasty lime-green liqueur from the cactus, one that can be used as an ingredient in cocktails. The Distillery has also developed other products made on site: Captain Don’s Whiskey (smoked with Cuban tobacco), Rom Rincon Rum, and other liqueurs that celebrate the other nearby islands of Aruba, Curacao, and Saba. The distillery offers a short and informal tour, as well as a generous sampling of the wares. You'll want to leave room in your checked luggage for a bottle or two.