Cadillac Ranch
186 Fleet St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
| +1 301-839-1100
Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am
Party Wild West-Style at Cadillac RanchCadillac Ranch makes it easy to unwind and let loose. The sports bar and grill boasts a mechanical bull, flat-screen TVs, and a soundtrack of pop and rock hits. Weekday happy hours get the party started with discounted tacos, flatbreads, and wings. Imbibe in one of the bar’s signature cocktails, such as the Cadillac Lemonade (dragon fruit vodka, sours, and grenadine), or opt for a classic martini or mojito. The extensive lunch and dinner menu includes a 21-ounce cowboy-cut rib eye, a crab cake sandwich popular with locals, and a variety of burgers. Whether you want to challenge your friends on the mechanical bull or just enjoy a beer at the bar, a good time is nearly guaranteed.
Bull Rides, Brews, and Western Dining
For a night of American fare and Western entertainment visit the Cadillac Ranch. Bring some friends, try your hand at the mechanical bull, order a classic entre, and enjoy a local brew! Overlooking the D.C. skyline, the National Harbor location was the first (and remains the best) Cadillac Ranch restaurant.