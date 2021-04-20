Cadillac Ranch 186 Fleet St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA

Sun - Thur 11am - 12am Fri, Sat 11am - 2am

Party Wild West-Style at Cadillac Ranch Cadillac Ranch makes it easy to unwind and let loose. The sports bar and grill boasts a mechanical bull, flat-screen TVs, and a soundtrack of pop and rock hits. Weekday happy hours get the party started with discounted tacos, flatbreads, and wings. Imbibe in one of the bar’s signature cocktails, such as the Cadillac Lemonade (dragon fruit vodka, sours, and grenadine), or opt for a classic martini or mojito. The extensive lunch and dinner menu includes a 21-ounce cowboy-cut rib eye, a crab cake sandwich popular with locals, and a variety of burgers. Whether you want to challenge your friends on the mechanical bull or just enjoy a beer at the bar, a good time is nearly guaranteed.



