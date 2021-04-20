Where are you going?
Cadillac Ranch

186 Fleet St, Oxon Hill, MD 20745, USA
Website
| +1 301-839-1100
More info

Sun - Thur 11am - 12am
Fri, Sat 11am - 2am

Party Wild West-Style at Cadillac Ranch

Cadillac Ranch makes it easy to unwind and let loose. The sports bar and grill boasts a mechanical bull, flat-screen TVs, and a soundtrack of pop and rock hits. Weekday happy hours get the party started with discounted tacos, flatbreads, and wings. Imbibe in one of the bar’s signature cocktails, such as the Cadillac Lemonade (dragon fruit vodka, sours, and grenadine), or opt for a classic martini or mojito. The extensive lunch and dinner menu includes a 21-ounce cowboy-cut rib eye, a crab cake sandwich popular with locals, and a variety of burgers. Whether you want to challenge your friends on the mechanical bull or just enjoy a beer at the bar, a good time is nearly guaranteed.

By Lara Takenaga , AFAR Contributor

Calliope Gianpoulos
AFAR Local Expert
almost 7 years ago

Bull Rides, Brews, and Western Dining

For a night of American fare and Western entertainment visit the Cadillac Ranch. Bring some friends, try your hand at the mechanical bull, order a classic entre, and enjoy a local brew! Overlooking the D.C. skyline, the National Harbor location was the first (and remains the best) Cadillac Ranch restaurant.

