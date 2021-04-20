Cacimba do Padre Cacimba do Padre, Pernambuco, 53990-000, Brazil

Beach Hopping Fernando De Noronha At low-tide, spend a few hours walking the inner coastline of the island for views of the uncanny rock formations like the phallic Pico and the crescent moon-shaped Ilha Sela Gineta. Get a feel for the personalities of the eight beaches from Baia dos Porcos to Praia do Cachorro to determine which ones you might want to revisit another day. Cacimba do Padre is popular for surfing, Conceição has a volleyball court (or footvolley as is more popular in Brazil) and Meio has a good beach bar with a view. Some beaches are connected by defined trails while others are more difficult with rocks and waves to maneuver. Be particularly careful between Praia do Boldró and Praia da Conceição (I slipped and fell into urtica, Brazil's version of poison ivy!)