Cacao Sampaka, Valencia Carrer del Comte de Salvatierra, 19, 46004 València, Valencia, Spain

Make Like an Aztec at Cacao Sampaka Stop by this gourmet chocolate shop to try the drink of the gods: Aztec-style hot chocolate. It's quite different to the usual drink you may be used to; this is a dense 80% cocoa hit that you can dip sweetened biscuits into. The shop is also the perfect spot to pick up gifts. The gift sets are beautiful although beware—they are so tempting they may just not make it all the way back home. If the weather is good, head out into the cute backyard space, which has a huge fig tree.