Find Chocolate Heaven at Cacao and Cardamom

New in the area and already winning major props (best dessert at the Best Bites contest at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo!) chocolatier Annie is a serious talent so get ready to fall in love. They make their own chocolate creations in-house but also have an impressive selection of specialty bars from around the world. Treat yourself: Get Annie or her team to pick out a selection of chocolates for you to enjoy over an espresso or a cup of tea in the cafe area. Swoon over flavor profiles like cardamon rose, lychee basil, and black sesame ginger.