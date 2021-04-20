Cacahuá Cln, 108 - Brasília, DF, 70254-020, Brazil

Coffee + Chocolate Herein lies the most decadent cup of coffee that ever lived. Cappuccino's made with rich chocolate and served with a side of sweetened condensed milk and a shortbread cookie are just a few things you should try. This chocolate shop and cafe, hand-make exquisite truffles, chocolates and cakes and offer patio dining on an adjacent shady patio space. In true Brazilian style, they were always sure to send our children off with a perfectly molded chocolate race car to nibble on on the ride home.